Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 402,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

