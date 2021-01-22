Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after acquiring an additional 986,561 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,442,000 after acquiring an additional 355,116 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 52.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,037,000 after acquiring an additional 319,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WELL opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.