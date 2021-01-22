Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

