WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 76,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62.

