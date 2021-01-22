WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

Shares of NOC opened at $296.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

