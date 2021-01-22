WBH Advisory Inc. Has $943,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

