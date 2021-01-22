WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

