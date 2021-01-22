WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.19. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

