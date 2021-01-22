WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

