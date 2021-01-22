WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,127,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $844.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $713.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $800.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,696.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

