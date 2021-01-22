WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.