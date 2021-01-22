WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 9,631 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,857,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $44.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

