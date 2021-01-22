Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 438,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 737,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WVE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $480.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $21,225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 151,052 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 329,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

