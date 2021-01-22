Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) (LON:WTG) Shares Gap Down to $55.50

Shares of Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) (LON:WTG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.50, but opened at $53.66. Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) shares last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 28,347 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market capitalization of £25.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.37.

About Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

