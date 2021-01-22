Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.44. 43,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,922. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

