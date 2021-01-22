WashTec AG (WSU.F) (ETR:WSU) Trading 0.6% Higher

WashTec AG (WSU.F) (ETR:WSU) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €50.90 ($59.88) and last traded at €50.50 ($59.41). Approximately 5,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.20 ($59.06).

A number of research firms have commented on WSU. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of WashTec AG (WSU.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of WashTec AG (WSU.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company has a market cap of $675.81 million and a PE ratio of 37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.69.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

