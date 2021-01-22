Warburg Research Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK)

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.47 ($32.31).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €27.12 ($31.91) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.72 and its 200 day moving average is €24.31. Evonik Industries AG has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

