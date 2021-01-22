Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $144.85 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $140.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

