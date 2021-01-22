Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

