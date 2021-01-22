Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,111 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $574,448.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,568 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,319 over the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4,660.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 43,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WD stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 104,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,040. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $94.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.