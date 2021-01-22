Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.80 ($22.12).

Get Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) alerts:

Shares of WAC stock opened at €18.25 ($21.47) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.65. Wacker Neuson SE has a fifty-two week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a fifty-two week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.