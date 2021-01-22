Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.80 ($22.12).

Shares of WAC stock opened at €18.25 ($21.47) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.65. Wacker Neuson SE has a fifty-two week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a fifty-two week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04.

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

