Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.80 ($22.12).

ETR:WAC opened at €18.25 ($21.47) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson SE has a 52 week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 52 week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

