Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.80 ($22.12).

ETR:WAC opened at €18.25 ($21.47) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson SE has a 52 week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 52 week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.71.

About Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC)

