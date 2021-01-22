W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Shares of WPC opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $325,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

