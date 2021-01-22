Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.23.

VRM opened at $36.74 on Thursday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,987,700 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vroom by 229.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,678 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,999,000. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 87.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after acquiring an additional 544,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vroom by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

