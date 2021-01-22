Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 1,630.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO opened at $37.56 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.