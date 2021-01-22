Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

VNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,647,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

