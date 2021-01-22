Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) & BCE (NYSE:BCE) Critical Review

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Vonage has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.8% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vonage and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 3 9 0 2.75 BCE 1 6 0 0 1.86

Vonage currently has a consensus price target of $13.95, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. BCE has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.03%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than Vonage.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99% BCE 10.21% 16.12% 4.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vonage and BCE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.19 billion 2.74 -$19.48 million $0.19 69.11 BCE $18.06 billion 2.18 $2.40 billion $2.64 16.48

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. BCE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BCE beats Vonage on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 29 specialty and four Pay TV channels; three direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

