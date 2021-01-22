Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €173.80 ($204.47).

VOW3 stock opened at €162.04 ($190.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €149.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €142.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

