Volker Knappertz Sells 6,000 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Volker Knappertz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 24th, Volker Knappertz sold 12,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $138.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 243,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.