Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.13 ($2.31).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 127.92 ($1.67) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company has a market cap of £34.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.54. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.86 ($2.06). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

