Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) Shares Gap Down to $80.30

Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.30, but opened at $77.50. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 110,738 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 143 ($1.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.20. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.91.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.