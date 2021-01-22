Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,000.63 ($13.07).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 907 ($11.85) on Tuesday. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 915.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 716.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62.

In other news, insider Katherine Innes acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

About Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

