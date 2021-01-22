Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

