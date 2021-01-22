Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.26

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.26 and traded as high as $34.12. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 37,711 shares traded.
VPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $458.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (NYSE:VPG)
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
