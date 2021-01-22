Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.26

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.26 and traded as high as $34.12. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 37,711 shares traded.

VPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $458.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

