Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

Shares of V opened at $205.14 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

