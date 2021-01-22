Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Visa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

NYSE V opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $399.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

