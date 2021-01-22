Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $400,140.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $118,677.95.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $118,982.35.

On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $63,858.60.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $133,327.20.

Shares of VIR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 435,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,865,000 after acquiring an additional 212,472 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $7,059,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $6,851,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 189,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

