Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.79.

VFF opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $865.17 million, a P/E ratio of -258.55 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,321,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

