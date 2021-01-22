Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.79.
VFF opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $865.17 million, a P/E ratio of -258.55 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.
In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,321,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
