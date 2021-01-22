Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of VKTX opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

