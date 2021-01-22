Viking Fund Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.