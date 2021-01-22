Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.49. 48,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,961.35, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

