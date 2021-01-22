Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.62. 1,661,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,692,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.