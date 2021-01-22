Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.28. 117,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

