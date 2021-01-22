Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VCTR. Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.