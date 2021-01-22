Viacoin Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $261,102.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,117 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

