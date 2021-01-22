Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VWS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.