Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $251.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $249.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.72.

VRTX stock opened at $238.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

