Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.15 Million

Analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to announce sales of $92.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.40 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $112.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $386.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.70 million to $391.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $417.26 million, with estimates ranging from $385.10 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,753.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,750 shares of company stock valued at $689,925. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $822,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,905,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 1.45.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

