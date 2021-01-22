Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$7.17 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

