Verasity Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Verasity has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $414,104.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00104832 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000937 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.34 or 0.00320519 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024700 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

